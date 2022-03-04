Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team conduct an evening jump over San Antonio, Texas on 3 April. USAPT made a jump into the San Antonio Country Club as part of the Fiesta San Antonio activities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837482
|VIRIN:
|220403-A-id671-369
|Filename:
|DOD_108894942
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Golden Knights jump for Fiesta San Antonio, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
