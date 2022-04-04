Balikatan 22: 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment Amphibious Landing

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct the first-ever amphibious insert of a Patriot missile system in the Philippines with support from Marines with 3d Marine Logistics Group and Sailors from the USS Ashland (LPD 48) during Balikatan 22, at Aparri, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army video by CPT Nicholas Chopp)
|04.04.2022
|04.04.2022 00:47
|B-Roll
|PH
