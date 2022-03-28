Balikatan 22- Amphibious Landing at Aparri

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Philippine Marines participate in an amphibious landing during Balikatan 22 at Apparri, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
