Balikatan 22- MWSS-172 conducts FARP Operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 (MWSS-172), conduct forward arming and refueling point operations during Balikatan 22 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 3, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder,' is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
04.03.2022
04.04.2022
B-Roll
