Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawks helicopter crew hoists Apr. 03, 2022, the six people in distress after their boat was takin on water 16 miles west of Bayshore, Florida. A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew launched to respond. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837463
|VIRIN:
|200403-G-JQ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108894653
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
