    Coast Guard rescues 6 people from vessel taking on water near Bayshore

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawks helicopter crew hoists Apr. 03, 2022, the six people in distress after their boat was takin on water 16 miles west of Bayshore, Florida. A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew launched to respond. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837463
    VIRIN: 200403-G-JQ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108894653
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    SAR
    Coast Guard

