The 926th Wing conducts a Fluer De Lis mass readiness exercise during April MUTA 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 17:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837447
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-YR037-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108894381
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 926th Wing Mass Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MobEx
ReserveReady
ReadinessExercise
LEAVE A COMMENT