Iowa Best Warrior Competition 2022

Approximately 50 Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers and four members of the Kosovo Security Force participated in a three-day competition April 1-3 at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa. The Soldiers were tested physically and mentally and completed several challenges throughout the weekend, including an iteration of the Army Combat Fitness Test, an obstacle course, stress shoots with both rifles and pistols, night and light navigation, tactical field care simulations, a 12-mile road march and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)