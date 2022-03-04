Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Best Warrior Competition 2022

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Approximately 50 Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers and four members of the Kosovo Security Force participated in a three-day competition April 1-3 at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa. The Soldiers were tested physically and mentally and completed several challenges throughout the weekend, including an iteration of the Army Combat Fitness Test, an obstacle course, stress shoots with both rifles and pistols, night and light navigation, tactical field care simulations, a 12-mile road march and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 16:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837444
    VIRIN: 220403-A-KS612-413
    Filename: DOD_108894287
    Length: 00:02:07
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Iowa Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    Best Soldier
    Stronger Together
    Best NCO

