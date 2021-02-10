192nd Wing Combat Arms mission b-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 192nd Wing Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms has a two team concept and inspects and trains on new weapons Oct. 2, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Members of the team qualified on the new weapons before training other members of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)