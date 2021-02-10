Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Wing Combat Arms mission b-roll

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    The 192nd Wing Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms has a two team concept and inspects and trains on new weapons Oct. 2, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. Members of the team qualified on the new weapons before training other members of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837442
    VIRIN: 211002-F-ME883-231
    Filename: DOD_108894210
    Length: 00:12:52
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    This work, 192nd Wing Combat Arms mission b-roll, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    combat arms
    m4a1 carbine
    m18
    192nd Wing
    3N0X6

