Airmen from the 155th Force Support Squadron conduct a personnel contingency operations exercise, March 23, 2022, at the Greenlief Training Site in Hastings, Nebraska. This training exercise fulfills a bi-annual requirement for Home Station Readiness Training of personnel contingency operations. (U.S.Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens and Airman 1st Class Alexander Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837437
|VIRIN:
|220323-Z-JF418-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108894085
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HASTINGS, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel Contingency Operations Training Exercise, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT