Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Personnel Contingency Operations Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Force Support Squadron conduct a personnel contingency operations exercise, March 23, 2022, at the Greenlief Training Site in Hastings, Nebraska. This training exercise fulfills a bi-annual requirement for Home Station Readiness Training of personnel contingency operations. (U.S.Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens and Airman 1st Class Alexander Schriner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837437
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-JF418-001
    Filename: DOD_108894085
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HASTINGS, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personnel Contingency Operations Training Exercise, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Home Station Readiness Training
    personnel contingency operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT