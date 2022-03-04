Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise during Balikatan 22 at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder,' is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 05:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837412
|VIRIN:
|220403-M-IN847-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108893900
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|COLONEL ERNESTO RAVINA AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, BK22 - Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Balikatan
FriendsPartnersAllies
Balikatan 22
