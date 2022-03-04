Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BK22 - Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise

    COLONEL ERNESTO RAVINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise during Balikatan 22 at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder,' is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 05:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837412
    VIRIN: 220403-M-IN847-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893900
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RAVINA AIR BASE, PH

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, BK22 - Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Balikatan

    FriendsPartnersAllies

    Balikatan 22

