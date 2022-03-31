Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22- 3d Recon, PMC Sniper Range B-Roll

    PHILIPPINES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Force Reconnaissance Group, conduct a sniper range during Balikatan 22 at Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim, Cavite, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. BK22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 22:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837407
    VIRIN: 220331-M-TD494-097
    Filename: DOD_108893750
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: PH

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

