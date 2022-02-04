CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 2, 2022) Forward deployed military members serving on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) participate in Running with the Goats 5K/3k Run/Walk, hosted by the CLDJ Chiefs Mess, that started and finished at the base Goat Locker. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 07:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837405
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-AE068-0382
|Filename:
|DOD_108893748
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Running with the Goats 2022, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT