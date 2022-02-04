Running with the Goats 2022, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837405" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 2, 2022) Forward deployed military members serving on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) participate in Running with the Goats 5K/3k Run/Walk, hosted by the CLDJ Chiefs Mess, that started and finished at the base Goat Locker. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)