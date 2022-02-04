Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Running with the Goats 2022, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    04.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 2, 2022) Forward deployed military members serving on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) participate in Running with the Goats 5K/3k Run/Walk, hosted by the CLDJ Chiefs Mess, that started and finished at the base Goat Locker. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 07:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837405
    VIRIN: 220402-N-AE068-0382
    Filename: DOD_108893748
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: DJ

    This work, Running with the Goats 2022, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Goat Locker
    Run with the Goats

