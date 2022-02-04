220402-F-JC105

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Scoles hosts the 2022 Mental Health First Aid Course 1st Sergeant Symposium which was attended by individuals belonging to multiple Air Force units across Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The event consisted of training and certification for potential 1st Sergeants, as well as resiliency training and mental health first aid training. (Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)