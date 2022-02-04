Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Scoles hosts the 2022 Mental Health First Aid Course 1st Sergeant Symposium which was attended by individuals belonging to multiple Air Force units across Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The event consisted of training and certification for potential 1st Sergeants, as well as resiliency training and mental health first aid training. (Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837398
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-JC105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108893566
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220402-F-JC105, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT