    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Scoles hosts the 2022 Mental Health First Aid Course 1st Sergeant Symposium which was attended by individuals belonging to multiple Air Force units across Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The event consisted of training and certification for potential 1st Sergeants, as well as resiliency training and mental health first aid training. (Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837398
    VIRIN: 220402-F-JC105-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893566
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220402-F-JC105, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Okies
    USAF
    507ARW
    TinkerAFB
    ReserveResilient

