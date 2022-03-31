Calculated Risk

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"To me these sports aren't extreme, to me they are hobbies."

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Marissa Duvall is a Safety Officer in her civilian capacity, so she knows how to calculate the risks when it comes to jumping out of a plane or shredding down a mountain. She also shares her perspective on being a female in the male dominated extreme sports realm. "Only 13 percent of skydivers are female and finding one that's in the military is like a diamond in the rough." (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garvin and Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke)