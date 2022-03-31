Calculated Risk

"To me these sports aren't extreme, to me they are hobbies."
U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Marissa Duvall is a Safety Officer in her civilian capacity, so she knows how to calculate the risks when it comes to jumping out of a plane or shredding down a mountain. She also shares her perspective on being a female in the male dominated extreme sports realm. "Only 13 percent of skydivers are female and finding one that's in the military is like a diamond in the rough." (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garvin and Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke)
