Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Calculated Risk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    "To me these sports aren't extreme, to me they are hobbies."
    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Marissa Duvall is a Safety Officer in her civilian capacity, so she knows how to calculate the risks when it comes to jumping out of a plane or shredding down a mountain. She also shares her perspective on being a female in the male dominated extreme sports realm. "Only 13 percent of skydivers are female and finding one that's in the military is like a diamond in the rough." (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garvin and Staff Sgt. Heath Doppke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837394
    VIRIN: 220331-A-JG911-793
    Filename: DOD_108893525
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Hometown: LATROBE, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calculated Risk, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Diversity
    Women's Equality
    Penn State
    Pittsburgh
    Women's History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT