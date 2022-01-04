Fire Hall Open House Interviews

Camp Ripley's Fire Department holds an open house for the new Fire Hall on April 1, 2022. The Fire Crew held tours for anyone that attended, and then a ceremony took place to commemorate the hard work that it took to create the new facility.
|04.01.2022
|04.02.2022 12:13
|Interviews
|Location:
|MN, US
