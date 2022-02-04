Dogface Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division on Fort Stewart, Georgia, prepare for the Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition, March 16, 2022. The 2022 All Army Combatives Championship, the Lacerda Cup, hosted by Fort Benning, Georgia, invites 19 teams from across the force to compete for championship titles, April 4-8, 2022. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 12:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837383
|VIRIN:
|220402-A-FW799-506
|Filename:
|DOD_108893481
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dogface Soldiers Prepare for Lacerda Cup, by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
