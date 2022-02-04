Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers Prepare for Lacerda Cup

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division on Fort Stewart, Georgia, prepare for the Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition, March 16, 2022. The 2022 All Army Combatives Championship, the Lacerda Cup, hosted by Fort Benning, Georgia, invites 19 teams from across the force to compete for championship titles, April 4-8, 2022. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837383
    VIRIN: 220402-A-FW799-506
    Filename: DOD_108893481
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Dogface Soldiers Prepare for Lacerda Cup, by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combatives
    Fort stewart
    3ID
    Fort Benning
    Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament

