    87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Soldiers Conduct Field Ammunition Supply Point Construction Training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, conducted a three-day exercise to train on the construction of field ammunition supply points. The 24th OD are conducting the training to demonstrate proficiency to conduct ammunition supply point and storage procedures. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837373
    VIRIN: 220331-A-AB240-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893291
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Soldiers Conduct Field Ammunition Supply Point Construction Training, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Ammunition Supply Point
    3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade
    87th DSSB
    24th Ordnance Company

