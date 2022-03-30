Soldiers assigned to the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, conducted a three-day exercise to train on the construction of field ammunition supply points. The 24th OD are conducting the training to demonstrate proficiency to conduct ammunition supply point and storage procedures. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837373
|VIRIN:
|220331-A-AB240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108893291
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Soldiers Conduct Field Ammunition Supply Point Construction Training, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT