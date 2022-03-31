U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 (HMLA-369) and U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct flight operations aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) during Balikatan 22, March 31, 2022. The Miguel Keith, a Lewis B. Puller-class Expeditionary Mobile Base Ship, is a highly flexible platform that provides logistics movement from sea to shore supporting a broad range of military operations. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837370
|VIRIN:
|220331-M-KM064-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108893237
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Balikatan 22- USS Miguel Keith Marine & Army Flight Operations B-Roll, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT