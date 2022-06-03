OAS II Highlight Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837367" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Member from the 379th AEW went TDY to an undisclosed location in the AOR to conduct OAS II. They tested the wing's capabilities to set up and operate in a remote location in an accelerated amount of time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Jacob Dastas)