OAS II Highlight Video

Member from the 379th AEW went TDY to an undisclosed location in the AOR to conduct OAS II. They tested the wing's capabilities to set up and operate in a remote location in an accelerated amount of time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 04:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837367
|VIRIN:
|220306-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108893234
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
