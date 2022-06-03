Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OAS II Highlight Video

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Member from the 379th AEW went TDY to an undisclosed location in the AOR to conduct OAS II. They tested the wing's capabilities to set up and operate in a remote location in an accelerated amount of time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Jacob Dastas)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 04:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837367
    VIRIN: 220306-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893234
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, OAS II Highlight Video, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AOR
    379th AEW
    TDY
    OAS II

