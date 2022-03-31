Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team participate in the combined arms live-fire exercise during Balikatan 22 on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Province of Tarlac, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 02:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837366
    VIRIN: 220402-A-JV239-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893169
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22, by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK 22
    Balikatan 22

