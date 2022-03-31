3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Provides Ground Forces to Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Balikatan 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team participate in the combined arms live-fire exercise during Balikatan 22 on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Province of Tarlac, Philippines, March 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez)