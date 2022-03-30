2022 April Pre-UTA Command Commentary

Col. Christopher Zidek, 302nd Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Anthony, 302 AW acting command chief, address 302 AW Airmen Mar. 30, 2022 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, prior to the April unit training assembly. They discuss wing accomplishments, preparation for an upcoming distinguished visitor, stress management and the retirement of a key leader. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
