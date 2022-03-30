Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 April Pre-UTA Command Commentary

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher Zidek, 302nd Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Anthony, 302 AW acting command chief, address 302 AW Airmen Mar. 30, 2022 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, prior to the April unit training assembly. They discuss wing accomplishments, preparation for an upcoming distinguished visitor, stress management and the retirement of a key leader. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 23:32
    Category: Briefings
    Location: CO, US

    commander
    unit training assembly
    pre-uta

