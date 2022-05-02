Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th ATKW Vice Commander reflects on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    111th Attack Wing Vice Commander, Col. Rebecca A. Gray, discusses how diversity, equity and inclusion impact her military career and personal life.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 10:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837362
    VIRIN: 220205-F-QH938-086
    Filename: DOD_108892857
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Hometown: NEWTOWN, PA, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 111th ATKW Vice Commander reflects on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force Academy
    Diversity
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing

