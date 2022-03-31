Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the Combined Best Warrior B-Roll

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jeffery Harris 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan T. Bodmer, the command sergeant major for the 351 CACOM, welcomes competitors to the Combined Best Warrior at Fort Hunter Liggett, California March 31 - April 5. To maximize resources, the 84th Training Command, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and the 108th Training Command (Initial Entry Training) held a Combined Best Warrior.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837361
    VIRIN: 220331-A-NN123-618
    Filename: DOD_108892786
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the Combined Best Warrior B-Roll, by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACAPOC
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Combined Best Warrior

