    Polar Force 22-4 Week One Wrap-Up

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    That’s a wrap… for now! Week one is behind us, but there’s still so much to show you. Check out this wrap-up of some of the week’s activities.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 20:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837359
    VIRIN: 220401-F-SI716-1001
    Filename: DOD_108892774
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polar Force 22-4 Week One Wrap-Up, by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f22
    AF75
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

