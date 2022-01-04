That’s a wrap… for now! Week one is behind us, but there’s still so much to show you. Check out this wrap-up of some of the week’s activities.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 20:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837359
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-SI716-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108892774
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Polar Force 22-4 Week One Wrap-Up, by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT