    Aircraft, Airmen redeploy from Europe (Broll)

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen and Aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing redeploy from Europe at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837356
    VIRIN: 220401-F-LD599-657
    Filename: DOD_108892648
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    This work, Aircraft, Airmen redeploy from Europe (Broll), by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Redeployment
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E
    336th Fighter Squadron

