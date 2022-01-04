Airmen and Aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing redeploy from Europe at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837356
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-LD599-657
|Filename:
|DOD_108892648
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft, Airmen redeploy from Europe (Broll), by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT