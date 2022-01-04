Dogface Soldiers Prepare for Lacerda Cup

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dogface Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Jackson, master combatives instructor, and Pfc. Duke Edwards, combatives team member, talk about preparing for the Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition, March 16, 2022. The 2022 All Army Combatives Championship, the Lacerda Cup, hosted by Fort Benning, Georgia, invites 19 teams from across the force to compete for championship titles, April 4-8, 2022. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment.