Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22s arrive at Ted Stevens during PF 22-4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Pfeiffer and Senior Airman Justin Wynn

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing land and taxi at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport during Polar Force 22-4 in Anchorage, Alaska, March 31, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is a local training exercise primarily focused on Agile Combat Employment and builds on other regularly scheduled exercises such as Northern Edge, Pacific Iron, and Red Flag to support the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. During this iteration, maintenance personnel and aircrew are operating at multiple locations, both on and off the installation, to further test the ACE concept and practice working in notionally contested areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837315
    VIRIN: 220331-F-CO451-0001
    Filename: DOD_108891957
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s arrive at Ted Stevens during PF 22-4, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer and SrA Justin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F22
    3WG
    ANC
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT