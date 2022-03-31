F-22s arrive at Ted Stevens during PF 22-4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing land and taxi at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport during Polar Force 22-4 in Anchorage, Alaska, March 31, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is a local training exercise primarily focused on Agile Combat Employment and builds on other regularly scheduled exercises such as Northern Edge, Pacific Iron, and Red Flag to support the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. During this iteration, maintenance personnel and aircrew are operating at multiple locations, both on and off the installation, to further test the ACE concept and practice working in notionally contested areas.