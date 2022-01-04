Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-West regional installation commanders recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention Month

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle, Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Cpl. Daniel Medina and Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, along with Col. Charles Dudik, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma; Col.Thomas Bedell, the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar; Col. Gregory Pace, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Logistic Base Barstow; and Col. David Moore, the commanding officer of MCAS Camp Pendleton, sign a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. During the month of April, each installation will host a series of events to highlight various aspects of the sexual assault prevention and response program, as well as promoting the services and resources SAPR offices can provide to survivors of sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado, Cpl. Daniel Medina, Cpl. Benjamin Whitehurst and Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 14:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837314
    VIRIN: 220401-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108891956
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

