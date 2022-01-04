MCI-West regional installation commanders recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention Month

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, along with Col. Charles Dudik, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma; Col.Thomas Bedell, the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar; Col. Gregory Pace, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Logistic Base Barstow; and Col. David Moore, the commanding officer of MCAS Camp Pendleton, sign a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. During the month of April, each installation will host a series of events to highlight various aspects of the sexual assault prevention and response program, as well as promoting the services and resources SAPR offices can provide to survivors of sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado, Cpl. Daniel Medina, Cpl. Benjamin Whitehurst and Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
