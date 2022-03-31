Donna Casey, the 17th Training Wing Violence Prevention Integrator, informs us that it's April Awareness Month. Various organizations will be hosting events and activities throughout the month.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 13:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837313
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-ZB472-305
|Filename:
|DOD_108891949
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
