Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for April 2022 - Col. Timothy Gordon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Timothy Gordon, vice commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, delivers the 102 IW Command Message for April 2022. He spoke about an upcoming significant event in history for the National Guard and recognized the sacrifices that children of military members and veterans face every day, that allows service members to serve at their best.

    “Our history as the Nation's First is a tremendous source of pride for all of us - and is something we should cherish as members of the Massachusetts National Guard,” says Col. Gordon. “Another source of unparalleled pride is the pride we have in our children. . .The strength of our military comes not just from those who serve, but also from all the loved ones that support them. So - although we have many obligations as part of our service - the most heart-felt is that to our children.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837311
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-CP771-1001
    Filename: DOD_108891916
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for April 2022 - Col. Timothy Gordon, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    ANG
    Command Message
    History
    Otis
    102IW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT