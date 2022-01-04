102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for April 2022 - Col. Timothy Gordon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837311" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Timothy Gordon, vice commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, delivers the 102 IW Command Message for April 2022. He spoke about an upcoming significant event in history for the National Guard and recognized the sacrifices that children of military members and veterans face every day, that allows service members to serve at their best.



“Our history as the Nation's First is a tremendous source of pride for all of us - and is something we should cherish as members of the Massachusetts National Guard,” says Col. Gordon. “Another source of unparalleled pride is the pride we have in our children. . .The strength of our military comes not just from those who serve, but also from all the loved ones that support them. So - although we have many obligations as part of our service - the most heart-felt is that to our children.”