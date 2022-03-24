Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    Candidate's from across the U.S. Air Force and other service branches undergo a rigorous week of training to test their physical and mental toughness as well as their leadership capabilities under stress on land and in the water at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 19-25, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:33
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    This work, Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener, by A1C William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pararescue CRO PJ Davis-Monthan 68th RQS

