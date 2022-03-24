Combat Rescue Officer Phase II Screener

Candidate's from across the U.S. Air Force and other service branches undergo a rigorous week of training to test their physical and mental toughness as well as their leadership capabilities under stress on land and in the water at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 19-25, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 13:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837306
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-CQ965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108891853
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
