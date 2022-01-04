Defense Officials Testify on Countering WMDs

The House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operation hears testimony from Navy Vice Adm. Collin Patrick Green, deputy commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, about the roles, responsibilities and authorities governing the Defense Department’s chemical and biological defense programs and how the department is prepared to address the most pressing threats. Other witnesses before the House Armed Services subcommittee include: John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Deborah G. Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs; and Rhys Williams, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 12:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837302
|Filename:
|DOD_108891730
|Length:
|00:58:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
