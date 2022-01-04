Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Testify on Countering WMDs

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operation hears testimony from Navy Vice Adm. Collin Patrick Green, deputy commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, about the roles, responsibilities and authorities governing the Defense Department’s chemical and biological defense programs and how the department is prepared to address the most pressing threats. Other witnesses before the House Armed Services subcommittee include: John Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy; Deborah G. Rosenblum, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs; and Rhys Williams, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:14
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:58:29
    Location: US

