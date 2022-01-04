Command Chief Master Sgt. Troy Brawner, 167th Airlift Wing command chief, encourages 167th Airlift Wing personnel to wear teal for Teal Tuesday on April 5, 2022, to show support for the prevention of sexual violence and to show support to survivors of sexual violence.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 11:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837297
|VIRIN:
|220401-Z-F3921-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108891677
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Teal Tuesday, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
