    Teal Tuesday

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Troy Brawner, 167th Airlift Wing command chief, encourages 167th Airlift Wing personnel to wear teal for Teal Tuesday on April 5, 2022, to show support for the prevention of sexual violence and to show support to survivors of sexual violence.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 11:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837297
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-F3921-1001
    Filename: DOD_108891677
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teal Tuesday, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167AW
    Teal Tuesday

