525th FS launch for PF 22-4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837295" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron prepare and launch F-22 Raptors during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2022. Polar Force was designed to develop the skills service members require when facing adverse situations and austere conditions, while demonstrating the Agile Combat Employment’s multiple-location concept. ACE exercises train Airmen to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support to emphasize the ability to deploy, survive, operate, maneuver, sustain, and regenerate in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)