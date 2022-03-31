525th FS launch for PF 22-4

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron prepare and launch F-22 Raptors during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2022. Polar Force was designed to develop the skills service members require when facing adverse situations and austere conditions, while demonstrating the Agile Combat Employment’s multiple-location concept. ACE exercises train Airmen to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support to emphasize the ability to deploy, survive, operate, maneuver, sustain, and regenerate in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
|03.31.2022
|04.01.2022 12:23
|B-Roll
|837295
|220331-F-MJ351-1001
|DOD_108891653
|00:05:27
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|8
|8
