Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    525th FS launch for PF 22-4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron prepare and launch F-22 Raptors during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2022. Polar Force was designed to develop the skills service members require when facing adverse situations and austere conditions, while demonstrating the Agile Combat Employment’s multiple-location concept. ACE exercises train Airmen to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support to emphasize the ability to deploy, survive, operate, maneuver, sustain, and regenerate in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837295
    VIRIN: 220331-F-MJ351-1001
    Filename: DOD_108891653
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 525th FS launch for PF 22-4, by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f22
    ACE
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT