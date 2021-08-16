364th ESC held a staff exercise (STAFFEX), which familiarized the unit's Soldiers on its mission processes during annual training at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Marysville, Washington.
The 364th ESC's leadership saw the STAFFEX as a prime opportunity to plan and synchronize sustainment operations, operate information systems, refine their tactical standing operating procedures and maintain a battle rhythm that supports sound and timely decision making.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837293
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-HC395-015
|Filename:
|DOD_108891647
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 364th ESC STAFFEX 2021, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
