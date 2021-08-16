364th ESC STAFFEX 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



364th ESC held a staff exercise (STAFFEX), which familiarized the unit's Soldiers on its mission processes during annual training at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Marysville, Washington.



The 364th ESC's leadership saw the STAFFEX as a prime opportunity to plan and synchronize sustainment operations, operate information systems, refine their tactical standing operating procedures and maintain a battle rhythm that supports sound and timely decision making.