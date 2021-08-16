Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    364th ESC STAFFEX 2021

    MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Capt. James Kim 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    364th ESC held a staff exercise (STAFFEX), which familiarized the unit's Soldiers on its mission processes during annual training at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Marysville, Washington.

    The 364th ESC's leadership saw the STAFFEX as a prime opportunity to plan and synchronize sustainment operations, operate information systems, refine their tactical standing operating procedures and maintain a battle rhythm that supports sound and timely decision making.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
