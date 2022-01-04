video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837291" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez chats with Army Community Service Director, Bill Lukens about his new weekly social media series, Look Who's Luken. Check it out every Monday on the ACS Facebook page to learn all about local ACS programs and events!