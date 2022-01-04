On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez chats with Army Community Service Director, Bill Lukens about his new weekly social media series, Look Who's Luken. Check it out every Monday on the ACS Facebook page to learn all about local ACS programs and events!
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 10:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|837291
|VIRIN:
|220401-D-AI640-305
|Filename:
|DOD_108891421
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
