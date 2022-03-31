Soldiers with 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct air assault training with 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. March 31 at Fort Carson, Colorado.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837288
|VIRIN:
|220331-A-AU561-466
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108891403
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Steel Eagle Air Assault, by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT