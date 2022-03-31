Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Steel Eagle Air Assault

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers with 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct air assault training with 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. March 31 at Fort Carson, Colorado.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    blackhawk
    cavalry
    air assault

