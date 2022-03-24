Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW Det 1 deploy to Germany to support NATO allies (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing Detachment 1 from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, U.K., deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in order to fly missions closer to eastern Europe to support NATO allies. The fuel saved by flying missions nearly 200 miles closer to eastern Europe allows the detachment to give more fuel to other aircraft and fly more air refueling missions. The 100th ARW conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837279
    VIRIN: 220324-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108891343
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW Det 1 deploy to Germany to support NATO allies (B-Roll), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    KC-135
    Maintenance
    eastern Europe
    100th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT