100th ARW Det 1 deploy to Germany to support NATO allies (B-Roll)

The 100th Air Refueling Wing Detachment 1 from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, U.K., deployed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in order to fly missions closer to eastern Europe to support NATO allies. The fuel saved by flying missions nearly 200 miles closer to eastern Europe allows the detachment to give more fuel to other aircraft and fly more air refueling missions. The 100th ARW conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)