The 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, deployed KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, aircrew and maintenance personnel to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to provide refueling support to NATO allies and partners. Maintenance and operations personnel worked 24/7 on shifts for approximately one month to ensure timely and consistent flights every day.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837277
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-GM327-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108891304
|Length:
|00:08:48
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports NATO allies over Eastern Europe, by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT