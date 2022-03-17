Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102 IW Proclaims Sexual Assault Awareness Month

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The Commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing signed a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 1, 2022. Col. Sean Riley, and members of the wing’s SAPR team read the proclamation to raise awareness of sexual assault and our ongoing prevention efforts.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 08:26
    Category: PSA
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    ANG
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    SAPR
    Otis
    102IW

