The Commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing signed a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, April 1, 2022. Col. Sean Riley, and members of the wing’s SAPR team read the proclamation to raise awareness of sexual assault and our ongoing prevention efforts.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 08:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837261
|VIRIN:
|220317-Z-WQ490-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108891195
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 102 IW Proclaims Sexual Assault Awareness Month, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
