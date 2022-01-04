Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Bay County’s 2021 teacher of the year, 1st grade teacher Mrs. Gale Cassady, was given the opportunity to participate in a routine T-38 Talon training flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 21, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837260
    VIRIN: 220325-F-DB615-1001
    Filename: DOD_108891128
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st grade teacher participates in T-38 Talon familiarization flight, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    t-38 talon
    Bay County
    325th Fighter Wing

