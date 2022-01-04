Bay County’s 2021 teacher of the year, 1st grade teacher Mrs. Gale Cassady, was given the opportunity to participate in a routine T-38 Talon training flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 21, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 07:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837260
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-DB615-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108891128
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st grade teacher participates in T-38 Talon familiarization flight, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
