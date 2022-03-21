Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Command Message for SAAPM 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.21.2022

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Maj. Gen. Greg Brady and Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, the command team for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, discuss Team 10's focus for National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837254
    VIRIN: 220321-A-KM584-341
    PIN: 111118
    Filename: DOD_108891090
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    Prevention
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SAAPM
    StrongerTogether
    shieldofvictory

