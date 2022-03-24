SFAB and Republic of Ghana CSA speak at African Land Forces Summit 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837253" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the The African Land Forces Summit 2022 Col. Michael P. Sullivan, Commander, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) spoke about the SFAB mission in Africa, & Maj. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of Staff of the Army, Republic of Ghana shared his experience working with the SFAB in Ghana.



Lower third info:



@00:01



Col. Michael P. Sullivan

Commander, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB)



@00:40



Maj. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah

Chief of Staff of the Army, Republic of Ghana





Additional B-roll filmed by SrA Elijah Dority

Interview filmed by Elliot Valdez