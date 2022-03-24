Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB and Republic of Ghana CSA speak at African Land Forces Summit 2022

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jose Ibarra 

    AFN Bavaria

    During the The African Land Forces Summit 2022 Col. Michael P. Sullivan, Commander, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) spoke about the SFAB mission in Africa, & Maj. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of Staff of the Army, Republic of Ghana shared his experience working with the SFAB in Ghana.

    Lower third info:

    @00:01

    Col. Michael P. Sullivan
    Commander, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB)

    @00:40

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah
    Chief of Staff of the Army, Republic of Ghana


    Additional B-roll filmed by SrA Elijah Dority
    Interview filmed by Elliot Valdez

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837253
    VIRIN: 220324-A-BM744-269
    Filename: DOD_108891087
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Ghana
    2SFAB
    ALFS

