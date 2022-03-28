Balikatan 22- Aparri Amphibious Landing

Philippine Marines conduct a bilateral amphibious landing with U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers during Balikatan 22 at Appari, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)
