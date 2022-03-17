Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mountain Ranger Battalion Celebrates St. Patrick's Day

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    The Mountain Ranger Battalion celebrates St. Patrick's Day. St. Patrick's Day is a global celebration held annually on March 17. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837232
    VIRIN: 220317-A-XQ901-571
    Filename: DOD_108889975
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    This work, The Mountain Ranger Battalion Celebrates St. Patrick's Day, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ireland
    Army ROTC
    5TH MRB
    St. Patrick Day
    Mountain Ranger Battalion

