AFN - USNHO Conducts Mass Casualty Drill to Enhance Medical Readiness

The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa conducts a mass casualty exercise at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan May 16-17, 2022. Medical readiness exercises are a valuable training tool for medical staff to enhance their skills and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 20:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837225
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-JV291-470
|Filename:
|DOD_108889858
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
