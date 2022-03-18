Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNHO Conducts Mass Casualty Drill to Enhance Medical Readiness

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa conducts a mass casualty exercise at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan May 16-17, 2022. Medical readiness exercises are a valuable training tool for medical staff to enhance their skills and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 20:51
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220318-F-JV291-206
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

