We Are AFN

    JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    The American Forces Network (AFN) is the television and radio broadcast service the U.S. military provides to those stationed or assigned overseas. AFN brings news and entertainment to its audience to inform and boost morale. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

