The American Forces Network (AFN) is the television and radio broadcast service the U.S. military provides to those stationed or assigned overseas. AFN brings news and entertainment to its audience to inform and boost morale. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 20:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837222
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-JV291-860
|Filename:
|DOD_108889855
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are AFN, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
