U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cesar Deluna, an intelligence analyst with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, shares why he enjoys being stationed on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 27, 2022. Experiencing the culture through food and language provides Deluna an enriching experience while in Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 19:48
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|837217
|VIRIN:
|220327-M-NU111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108889823
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exploring Korea with the Marines Spot, by Sgt Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
