Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exploring Korea with the Marines Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ashley McLaughlin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cesar Deluna, an intelligence analyst with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, shares why he enjoys being stationed on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 27, 2022. Experiencing the culture through food and language provides Deluna an enriching experience while in Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 19:48
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 837217
    VIRIN: 220327-M-NU111-1001
    Filename: DOD_108889823
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exploring Korea with the Marines Spot, by Sgt Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    USMC
    Korean Food
    spotlight
    ROK
    MARFORK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT