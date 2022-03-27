Exploring Korea with the Marines Spot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cesar Deluna, an intelligence analyst with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, shares why he enjoys being stationed on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 27, 2022. Experiencing the culture through food and language provides Deluna an enriching experience while in Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)