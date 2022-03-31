B-1 flies into future

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The process to create a digital twin of B-1 tail #85-0092 is already showing promise to predict and control sustainment processes in a way that will keep this limited resource in the air.



Lt. Col. Joseph Lay, B-1 Program Manager, explained on a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast how his office at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma is partnering with Wichita State University's National Institute of Aviation Research in Kansas to bring this retired bomber into the digital age. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)