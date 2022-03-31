The process to create a digital twin of B-1 tail #85-0092 is already showing promise to predict and control sustainment processes in a way that will keep this limited resource in the air.
Lt. Col. Joseph Lay, B-1 Program Manager, explained on a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast how his office at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma is partnering with Wichita State University's National Institute of Aviation Research in Kansas to bring this retired bomber into the digital age. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 19:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|837214
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108889793
|Length:
|00:17:13
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1 flies into future, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT