    B-1 flies into future

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The process to create a digital twin of B-1 tail #85-0092 is already showing promise to predict and control sustainment processes in a way that will keep this limited resource in the air.

    Lt. Col. Joseph Lay, B-1 Program Manager, explained on a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast how his office at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma is partnering with Wichita State University's National Institute of Aviation Research in Kansas to bring this retired bomber into the digital age. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 19:37
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:17:13
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC
    digital engineering

